Pandora Boxx *Insert Title Here*

RuPaul’s Drag Race fan-favourite Pandora Boxx returns to the stage in a brand new comedy cabaret show *insert title here*. In the search for the title of her life story, Pandora tells her funny and poignant tales of life, love and death drops. Hop aboard the Boxx car and take an entertaining ride on the Pandora crazy train. Mar 3 at 7 pm. $15-$20.

