Panel: Architectures Of Risk
Daniels Faculty of Architecture, U of T 1 Spadina Cres, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J5
Discussion on how can architecture become an instrument of risk management, capable of wielding influence over economics and politics rather than being at the whim of both, with Buenos Aires architects Sebastián Adamo and Marcelo Faiden. 6:30-8 pm. Free. Main Hall.
Pre-register online: daniels.utoronto.ca/events/2019/10/16/panel-architectures-risk
