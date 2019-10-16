Panel: Architectures Of Risk

Daniels Faculty of Architecture, U of T 1 Spadina Cres, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J5

Discussion on how can architecture become an instrument of risk management, capable of wielding influence over economics and politics rather than being at the whim of both, with Buenos Aires architects Sebastián Adamo and Marcelo Faiden. 6:30-8 pm. Free. Main Hall.

Pre-register online: daniels.utoronto.ca/events/2019/10/16/panel-architectures-risk

Daniels Faculty of Architecture, U of T 1 Spadina Cres, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J5
Free
Community Events
416-946-0727
