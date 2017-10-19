Myths And Realities Of Artists’ Health

Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3

A panel of multidisciplinary artists and an arts medicine practitioner dispel myths and tell truths about artists’ health. The starving artist, the mad artist and the solitary genius are just a few of the deeply entrenched myths about artists which glorify states of illness – hunger, mental illness, isolation. 6:30-8 pm. Pwyc $5-$50. Pre-register.

Co-presented by Artists' Health Alliance, Akin Projects and Glad Day Bookshop.

Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3
