Myths And Realities Of Artists’ Health

A panel of multidisciplinary artists and an arts medicine practitioner dispel myths and tell truths about artists’ health. The starving artist, the mad artist and the solitary genius are just a few of the deeply entrenched myths about artists which glorify states of illness – hunger, mental illness, isolation. 6:30-8 pm. Pwyc $5-$50. Pre-register.

Co-presented by Artists' Health Alliance, Akin Projects and Glad Day Bookshop.