by Adam Paolozza (Bad New Days/TPM). Collage of Paolozza's family stories, surreal images, Italian folk songs and scraps of memory from the old country. Previews from Feb 16, opens Feb 20 and runs to Mar 3, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $5-$60.

www.passemuraille.ca/wp/18-19-season/paolozzapedia