Pop-up group exhibition of paper-based art featuring works by Jamie Bradbury, Patrice Charbonneau, Steve Fleury, Sven Hennze, Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann, Keijo Tapanaimen, Peggy Taylor Reid, Dasha Valakhanovitch, and Xiaojing Yan. Jan 27-Feb 23, reception 2-5 pm, Feb 10.

Wed – Sun, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm or by appointment.