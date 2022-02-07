Readers' Choice 2021

Paper Bag Records 20th Anniversary

Feb 7, 2022

Coast to coast live and livestreamed shows including Postdata, Zoon, Princess Century, Frog Eyes, Luke Lalonde and more. Mar 4-6. Online shows $15, live show wristband $25. On sale Feb 11. https://paperbagrecords.com/pbr20

The live-streamed concerts will take place from Halifax’s Seahorse TavernToronto’s Great Hall, and Vancouver’s Rickshaw Theatre, with a dozen of Paper Bag Records, active artists participating in the festivities. The three day festival is accessible via one wristband, meaning fans can check out the lineup in their own city and tune in to livestreams of all the other shows too.

Additional Details

Date And Time

Fri, Mar 4th, 2022
to Sun, Mar 6th, 2022

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

