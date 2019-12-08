Celebrate some iconic films which share our good name to mark the re-opening of Paradise Theatre. From 1937 to 2006, Paradise Theatre operated as a cinema of one kind or another, spanning Hollywood classics, Italian hits, cult favourites and more. Paying homage to the cinema’s storied history—and, for a bit of fun—we present four very different, but equally influential ‘Paradise’ films. Dec 8. Trouble In Paradise (1 pm), Cinema Paradiso (3:15 pm), Phantom of the Paradise (6 pm), and Stranger Than Paradise (8:30 pm). $14 ground floor, balcony $19. paradiseonbloor.com/series/paradise-day/0000000009