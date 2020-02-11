Paradise Garden: The Wagner Garden Carpet, Burrell Collection, Glasgow

Discover for yourself why the word “paradise” comes from the Persian for “walled garden.” A masterpiece of Islamic art that rarely travels and is on display in Canada for the first time, this monumental carpet made in 17th-century Kirman, Iran, is one of the oldest surviving Persian garden carpets. Feb 11-Aug 16, 2020. GA: $20, srs $15, stu $12, child $10. Wednesdays 4-8 pm free.

Insight Tour: Pattern, Power and Paradise: Carpets with Dr. Filiz Çakir Phillip – Museum Curator Dr. Filiz Çakır Phillip delves into the concept of paradise in this rare 17th-century carpet and in Iranian culture down through the ages. Feb 11 at 6:30 pm. $12-$20.

agakhanmuseum.org/exhibitions