Paradise Theatre Screenings

Screenings for February at the Paradise on Bloor.

Sat Feb 1 – Honeyland, 11:30 am. Les Misérables, 2 pm. Cutie And The Boxer, 5 pm.

Sun Feb 2 – Free Willy, 10 am. Les Misérables, 1 pm. Honeyland, 4 pm. Queen & Slim, 7 pm.

Mon Feb 3 – The Irishman, 7 pm.

Tue Feb 4 – Queen & Slim, 11 am. Les Misérables, 6:15 pm. Harold And Maude, 9 pm.

Wed Feb 5 – Her, 6 & 9 pm.

Family pics $6-$14, regular $14-$19.

paradiseonbloor.com