Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky's 2016 drama set during WWII tells the intertwining story of three individuals: Olga, an aristocratic émigré and member of the French Resistance; Jules, a French collaborator; and Helmut, a high-ranking SS German officer. Guest Speaker: Author and Artist Bernice Eisenstein. 2 screenings: 1 and 4:30 pm. $10-$15.

More info and ticket link at mnjcc.org