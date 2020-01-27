Paris Noir – African Americans In The City Of Light

This documentary by Joanne Burke tells the story of pioneering men and women who found liberté, egalité and fraternité in France: from the WWI soldiers who introduced jazz abroad, Josephine Baker, Harlem Renaissance writers, artists, to James Baldwin and Miles Davis in the 1950s. Followed by Q&A with associate producer Julia Browne. 6:30 pm. $10.

