Gallery 1313 is pleased to present the Parkdale Art Window Project, Nov 13-Dec 4.

Gallery 1313 is launching this project to help bring more attention to businesses in a safe way. This project will feature artwork by local and Toronto based artists in various storefront windows across Parkdale.

The artworks will be placed in businesses along Queen West between Roncesvalles and Dufferin, and will be presented as an art crawl, encouraging people to explore Queen West to see the works. The businesses featuring artwork will also have a logo featured to signify they are part of the project as well as a link to a map on our website showing all of the businesses involved.

For more info please contact director@g1313.org or call 416-536-6778.