Parkdale Holiday Insights Walk
Parkdale Library 1303 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
Explore the holiday season and how it's celebrated within the diverse Parkdale community. All ages and pets welcome. Wear comfortable and weather appropriate clothing. Bring beverage to keep warm and hydrated. Accessible with assisted devices.10:45 am. Free. Meet outside at the globe or inside Parkdale Library doors if cold/raining.
Info
Festive Season
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events