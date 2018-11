Film screening about former Superior Court Judge, Kevin Whittaker, who is managing his Parkinson's Lewy Body Dimension by producing a prolific body of paintings. Art opening at Back Lane Studios to follow with all proceeds going to Parkinson's Research. 11 am-12:30 pm. Pwyc, $20 suggested.

