Parodos Festival

Ryerson Studio Theatre 345 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario

Parodos is a two-week festival held by the Ryerson School of Performance in Faculty of Communication and Design. This festival unites cultural community partners and nurtures emerging talent in Toronto’s next generation of music, video and live performance artists. Live music by pianist Yulia Kovaleva, Thompson Egbo-Egbo Trio and others, dance by Lua Shayenne Dance Company and Dance Migration, theatre and more. $15/show, 5-ticket pass $50.

Ryerson Studio Theatre 345 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario

