Partners For Leadership Forum
Humber Valley United Church 76 Anglesey, Etobicoke, Ontario
Partners for Leadership Forum is a unique platform for youth to engage with experienced professionals and fellow youth through meaningful discussion and create an Action Plan as a pathway to career success in a comfortable and productive setting. This event will present a proactive discussion panel with experienced professionals, a speed networking session and opportunities to build mentor mentee relations among peers and with professionals. Everyone is welcome. 2-7 pm. Free. RSVP
