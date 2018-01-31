Partnerships - How Creative Entrepreneurs Build Them
Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5
Build partnerships that work in the spirit of reciprocity. Associate Director of Granting at the Ontario Arts Council Kerry Swanson, will cover topics like matchmaking, pitching and evaluation, and deliver a framework you can use in the future as you seek to engage your first partner or growing a partnership portfolio. 7 pm. $45.
