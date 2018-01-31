Partnerships - How Creative Entrepreneurs Build Them

to Google Calendar - Partnerships - How Creative Entrepreneurs Build Them - 2018-01-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Partnerships - How Creative Entrepreneurs Build Them - 2018-01-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Partnerships - How Creative Entrepreneurs Build Them - 2018-01-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - Partnerships - How Creative Entrepreneurs Build Them - 2018-01-31 19:00:00

Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5

Build partnerships that work in the spirit of reciprocity. Associate Director of Granting at the Ontario Arts Council Kerry Swanson, will cover topics like matchmaking, pitching and evaluation, and deliver a framework you can use in the future as you seek to engage your first partner or growing a partnership portfolio. 7 pm. $45. 

Info
Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5 View Map
Personal & Professional Development
437-779-0604
to Google Calendar - Partnerships - How Creative Entrepreneurs Build Them - 2018-01-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Partnerships - How Creative Entrepreneurs Build Them - 2018-01-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Partnerships - How Creative Entrepreneurs Build Them - 2018-01-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - Partnerships - How Creative Entrepreneurs Build Them - 2018-01-31 19:00:00