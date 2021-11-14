15th Annual Leslieville Wanderlust: Digital

We are so excited to be bringing back our annual Holiday Event, as our shops & restaurants are fully open & ecstatic to see you all in person again.

While we still can’t encourage large gatherings this year we will be kicking off Wanderlust with a Live Stream of some recorded messages from our Board Chair & our members, including a delightful animated Tree Lighting for the family or you and your friends to enjoy on Friday, Nov 19 at 6PM. So head over to our Facebook Events to let us know you’ll be tuning in. Further updates around our activations will take place there.

On this same day we will be kicking off our 𝙇𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙉𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙜, where select businesses will be extending their business hours to accommodate all Holiday Shoppers. As well as our 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘀 & 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿 & 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲, which will be featured on our social feed to give you all the latest updates through to Dec. 19th.

𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆’𝘀 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗛𝘂𝗻𝘁!

Saturday, Nov. 20th 12-4pm – we will be holding a Scavenger Hunt to find Santa!

Details will be provided in coming posts so stay tuned to catch the details

And of course, it wouldn’t be our Wanderlust without our 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙤𝙬 𝙒𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙚𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 – with a returning friendly face off with our friends in Riverside BIA in December.

A Big Thanks to our Community supporters who have helped us bring this event together. Without the local support events like these are much harder to accomplish – so thank you:

Beanfield Metroconnect – our Advent Calendar Title Sponsor

Hullmark – our Local Sponsor

Edward Jones ( Leslieville) – our Local Sponsor

Chartwell Retirement Residences (Avondale) – our Gift Guide Sponsor

So go Mark your Calendars! Hit ‘Going’ & let The Holiday fun begin!