Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto returns to Swan Dive July 16 (3RD Saturdays) with host DJ Cher! Toronto’s hidden gem all original vinyl all Rare Soul & Northern Soul dance party!
As always expect a night of rare, crossover, soulful disco/house, deep funk, modern and Northern Soul delights from sixties/seventies to refreshing neo soul sounds of today all on og vinyl! DJs digging deep spinning soulful rarities! Sweet grooves and positive vibrations only!
mixcloud.com/djcher
instagram.com/slowfizznorthernsoulclubto
facebook.com/slowfizznorthernsoulclubtoronto
Keep the Faith! Cher the Soul! xx
Location Address - 1631 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - NO COVER
