Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto

Jul 5, 2022

Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto

9 9 people viewed this event.

Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto returns to Swan Dive July 16 (3RD Saturdays) with host DJ Cher! Toronto’s hidden gem all original vinyl all Rare Soul & Northern Soul dance party!

As always expect a night of rare, crossover, soulful disco/house, deep funk, modern and Northern Soul delights from sixties/seventies to refreshing neo soul sounds of today all on og vinyl! DJs digging deep spinning soulful rarities! Sweet grooves and positive vibrations only!

mixcloud.com/djcher
instagram.com/slowfizznorthernsoulclubto
facebook.com/slowfizznorthernsoulclubtoronto

Keep the Faith! Cher the Soul! xx

Additional Details

Location Address - 1631 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - NO COVER

Location ID - 561169

Date And Time

Sat, Jul 16th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Sun, Jul 17th, 2022

Location

Swan Dive

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music
 
Watch video
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine