Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto returns to Swan Dive July 16 (3RD Saturdays) with host DJ Cher! Toronto’s hidden gem all original vinyl all Rare Soul & Northern Soul dance party!

As always expect a night of rare, crossover, soulful disco/house, deep funk, modern and Northern Soul delights from sixties/seventies to refreshing neo soul sounds of today all on og vinyl! DJs digging deep spinning soulful rarities! Sweet grooves and positive vibrations only!

Keep the Faith! Cher the Soul! xx