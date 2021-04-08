420 PUFF PUFF PASS – ONLINE ZOOM PARTY

ROCK DA’ HOUZE PRESENTS…A 420 ONLINE CELEBRATION!

Join us as along side DJ Suppa Natty and DJ Goggles as they spin the best of Reggae, Hip Hop, and more while we celebrate 420!

Register today and don’t forget to invite your friends to join with you! On the day of the party cast your device to your TV and crank up the volume – you’ll be enjoying yourself the entire time!

Date: APR 20th, 2021

Start Time: 6:00PM EST

Event Duration: 3 Hours

Recommended Age:21+

Rock da’ Houze is a proud supporter of Mental Health with 10% of all proceeds going to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Our DJs continue to entertain the world despite all that’s happening and have donated their time to make these events possible! If you’re enjoying yourself during our party, please consider tipping the event (https://rockdahouze.com/products/tip-event)

Become and Insider and get front-of-the line access to upcoming events, discounts, and members only exclusives! Register at rockdahouze.com.

