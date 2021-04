Rock Da’ Houze online party with DJ Suppa Natty and DJ Goggles spinning the best of reggae, hip-hop, and more to celebrate 420. April 20 from 6-9 pm. Recommended Age: 21+. Register https://rockdahouze.com/pages/420puff

Rock da’ Houze is a proud supporter of Mental Health with 10% of all proceeds going to the Canadian Mental Health Association.