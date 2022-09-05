60s 70s Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto

Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto is Toronto’s unabashedly honest-to-goodness refreshing hidden gem all original vinyl only Rare Soul Dance Party in it’s 3rd year! This September we celebrate one year of holding down our monthly residency at Swan Dive! We also welcome back the fierce Rubie Magnitude to perform! Big love to Abra & Swan Dive crew for giving us space to do what we love and embracing us from the start!

Hostess DJ CHER + friends seamlessly blend Rare, Modern, Northern Soul, Hustle, Soulful Disco, B-sides and deep cuts from 60s/70s/80s/90s to Neo Soul Revival all on original vinyl for your listening & dancing pleasure! Our aim is true – playing what we love & loving what we play, we guarantee you will too!

Photo: The Sweet Inspirations

Always a fun & welcoming party! No covers! No dress codes! Check us out!

