60s 70s Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto

This month for our Handlebar party we’re proud to announce our soul friend Sean of Philly Soul Club as our guest DJ! Sean has an incredible collection of original vinyl Rare Soul tunes that we can’t wait for him to spin for you! Sean held DJ residencies in San Francisco, CA and was the founder of the long running NYC staple “Soul Night! BK”! Better still, we welcome back our local friend Patrick joining us on the decks! If you heard him spin with us back in March you know you’re in for a treat!

Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto is Toronto’s honest-to-goodness refreshing hidden gem all original vinyl only Rare Soul Dance Party in it’s 3rd year!

Hostess DJ CHER + friends seamlessly blend Rare, Modern, Northern Soul, Hustle, Soulful Disco, B-sides and deep cuts from 60s/70s/80s/90s to Neo Soul Revival all on original vinyl for your listening & dancing pleasure! Our aim is true – playing what we love & loving what we play, we guarantee you will too!

