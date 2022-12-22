Readers' Choice 2021

60s NYE Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club

Dec 22, 2022

Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto is back at Handlebar for a very special New Years Eve Edition! This time ’round we’re excited to welcome our friend and incredible Toronto DJ & collector, DJ Gramera as our guest! Expect top og vinyl sets from our lineup all night long! Rare, Northern, Modern Soul, Deep Funk and more! So best limber up and get ready to ring in the New Year on the Handlebar dance floor with good people, good vibes, and good music! 🎶🥂🍾🎶

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31ST
9:30PM ’til late
Handlebar – 159 Augusta Ave
$10 At the Door
Poster: @ssugiuchi ✨

Sat, Dec 31st, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to Sun, Jan 1st, 2023

