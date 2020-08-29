NOW MagazineAll Events80’s Mixtape Dance Party

80’s Mixtape Dance Party

80’s Mixtape Dance Party

by
219 219 people viewed this event.

FRANKIE SAYS RELAX – 80s Mixtape Dance Party is BACK. Pop/rock/synthpop/ska/New Wave with your host DJ Blush. Saturday, September 19 from 10 pm-1 am ET.

LIVE FROM TORONTO*  ALL 80s ALL NIGHT

MIXCLOUD.COM/DJBLUSHTO

Additional Details

 

Date And Time

2020-09-19 @ 10:00 PM to
2020-09-20 @ 01:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.