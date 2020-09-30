NOW MagazineAll Events80’s Mixtape Dance Party with DJ Blush

80’s Mixtape Dance Party with DJ Blush

Pop, rock, synthpop, ska and new wave dance party. 9 pm.

http://MIXCLOUD.COM/DJBLUSHTO

 

Date And Time

2020-10-23 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-10-24 @ 12:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

