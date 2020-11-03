NOW MagazineAll Events80’s Mixtape Dance Party with DJ Blush

80’s Mixtape Dance Party with DJ Blush

80’s Mixtape Dance Party with DJ Blush

by
80 80 people viewed this event.

Online dance party of 80s pop, rock, synthpop, ska and new wave. Nov 21 at 9 pm. http://MIXCLOUD.COM/DJBLUSHTO

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-21 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-11-22 @ 12:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.