80’s Mixtape Dance Party with DJ Blush

Virtual dance party with pop, rock, synthpop, ska and new wave. Dec 12 at 9 pm. http://MIXCLOUD.COM/DJBLUSHTO

Virtual Event

 

2020-12-19 @ 09:00 PM
2020-12-20 @ 12:00 AM
 

Online Event
 

Party or Social Gathering
 

Music
 
 

Virtual Event

