NOW MagazineAll Events80’s Mixtape Dance Party with DJ Blush

80’s Mixtape Dance Party with DJ Blush

80’s Mixtape Dance Party with DJ Blush

by
13 13 people viewed this event.

Pop, rock, synthpop, ska and new wave with host DJ Blush. 9 pm.  http://MIXCLOUD.COM/DJBLUSHTO

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-01-24 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-01-25 @ 12:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Virtual Event
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.