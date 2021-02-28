NOW MagazineAll Events80’s Mixtape Dance Party with DJ Blush

80’s Mixtape Dance Party with DJ Blush

80’s Mixtape Dance Party with DJ Blush

by
26 26 people viewed this event.

Online dance party. 9 pm. http://MIXCLOUD.COM/DJBLUSHTO

 

Date And Time

2021-03-20 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-03-21 @ 12:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.