80’s Mixtape Dance Party with DJ Blush

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 10th 80’s MIXTAPE DANCE PARTY is BACK! Brought to you by @musiccitynorth & @freeplaytoronto FREEPLAY TORONTO300 College St. TorontoSep 10 9.

Aug 30, 2021

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 10th

80’s MIXTAPE DANCE PARTY is BACK!

Brought to you by @musiccitynorth & @freeplaytoronto

FREEPLAY TORONTO
300 College St. Toronto
Sep 10 9 pm-1 am

$10 at door
(which includes Unlimited Gaming Fee!)

Limited capacity due to current restrictions

www.freeplaytoronto

Fri, Sep 10th, 2021 @ 09:00 PM to
Sat, Sep 11th, 2021 @ 01:00 AM

300 College St. Toronto, Online Event

Party or Social Gathering

Music

