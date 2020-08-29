90’s and 00’s with DJ Blush

NOW MagazineAll Events90’s and 00’s with DJ Blush

Let’s rage all night to our favourite tunes from the 90s & 00s with your girl, DJ Blush! Everything from Nirvana to Jamiroquai, The Spice Girls to NSYNC, Missy Elliot to Pulp, The Strokes to Bjork. Sep 25 from 10 pm-1 am ET.

LIVE FROM TORONTO⠀

MIXCLOUD.COM/DJBLUSHTO

Additional Details

 

Date And Time

2020-09-25 @ 10:00 PM to
2020-09-26 @ 01:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Event Tags

