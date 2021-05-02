90s Classic House Music!

90s Classic House – Online Party!

Non-stop dancing to 90s classic house funky house and more!

LIVE DJ Performances by DJ Goggles and guest DJs

Register today and don’t forget to invite your friends to join with you!

On the night of the party get your party lights and glow in the dark gear ready to transform your space into your own private party screen! Virtual backgrounds can also do the trick 🙂

Cast your device to your TV and crank up the volume – you’ll be dancing all night.

Date: May 7 2021

Start Time: 9:00PM EST

Event Duration: 3 Hours

Recommended Age: 18+

Rock da’ Houze is a proud supporter of Mental Health with 10% of all proceeds going to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Our DJs continue to entertain the world despite all that’s happening and have donated their time to make these events possible! If you’re enjoying yourself during our party please consider tipping the event.

Become an Insider and get front-of-the line access to upcoming events discounts and members only exclusives! Register at rockdahouze.com

Thank You for Your Support! Now Get Ready to Rock da’ Houze