90s Hip-Hop online Zoom party. DJ ‘s bring you back to the world of classic old school hip-hop with live DJ performances by DJ Wise Guy, DJ Griff, Suppa Natty, Vincy Prince, DJ Goggles, and DJ Rexx. Feb 27 at 10 pm. Free. Pre-register. https://rockdahouze.com/pages/hiphop

Rock da’ Houze is a proud supporter of Mental Health with 10% of all proceeds going to the Canadian Mental Health Association.