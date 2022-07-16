Readers' Choice 2021

AFROLIT – CARIBANA SATURDAY

Jul 16, 2022

1 1 people viewed this event.

Join us for AFROLIT, a Caribana Parade After Party where Afrobeats and Caribbean music collides.

Afrobeats – Soca – Dancehall – Hip Hop – Kompa – Amapiano and more, this event is designed to let you experience all of the flavors of Caribbean and African Music.

So practice your best moves and plan to dance till late ! The cherry on the top : enjoy our outdoor patio, affordable drinks and savory finger food.

This is one Caribana party you don’t want to miss. A night to mingle with folk from all around the world!

Inside The Parkdale Drink, 1292 Queen St.W , TorontoAdv tickets $20 – More at the door

Follow us on Instagram @perlenoireent @motherland_entertainment

Additional Details

Location Address - 1292 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1L4

Event Price - $20 adv - more at the door

Location ID - 565466

Date And Time

Sat, Jul 30th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM
to Sun, Jul 31st, 2022 @ 03:00 AM

Location

Parkdale Drink

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music

