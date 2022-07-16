AFROLIT – CARIBANA SATURDAY

Join us for AFROLIT, a Caribana Parade After Party where Afrobeats and Caribbean music collides.

Afrobeats – Soca – Dancehall – Hip Hop – Kompa – Amapiano and more, this event is designed to let you experience all of the flavors of Caribbean and African Music.

So practice your best moves and plan to dance till late ! The cherry on the top : enjoy our outdoor patio, affordable drinks and savory finger food.

This is one Caribana party you don’t want to miss. A night to mingle with folk from all around the world!

Inside The Parkdale Drink, 1292 Queen St.W , TorontoAdv tickets $20 – More at the door

Follow us on Instagram @perlenoireent @motherland_entertainment