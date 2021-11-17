Readers' Choice 2021

Another Fun One!

Nov 17, 2021

11 11 people viewed this event.

A comedy show + afterparty dance for anyone who loves a lot of fun! After the success of our last event, it’s time to do it all again!!
7 pm Doors, 8 pm Comedy show w/ Tom Henry, Tamara Shevon, Everardo Ramirez, Jack Hirschfield, Jacob Sharpe, Bender and Homer (Pat Ronan)
Hosted by Noah Maloney

10 pm Dance party till late
rsvp for the show, the party or both at eventbrite.com
cash bar and PWYC at the door (suggested donation $10)
lets have a lot more fun and this cool cool spot!

Additional Details

Location Address - 6 Noble Street

Event Price - PWYC

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 27th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM to
Sun, Nov 28th, 2021 @ 02:00 AM

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Comedy

