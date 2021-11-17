Another Fun One!

A comedy show + afterparty dance for anyone who loves a lot of fun! After the success of our last event, it’s time to do it all again!!

7 pm Doors, 8 pm Comedy show w/ Tom Henry, Tamara Shevon, Everardo Ramirez, Jack Hirschfield, Jacob Sharpe, Bender and Homer (Pat Ronan)

Hosted by Noah Maloney

10 pm Dance party till late

rsvp for the show, the party or both at eventbrite.com

cash bar and PWYC at the door (suggested donation $10)

lets have a lot more fun and this cool cool spot!