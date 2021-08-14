Art On A Tuesday

COVID-19

Aug 14, 2021

2 2 people viewed this event.

This event is to showcase the artistic minds of painters, musicians, and comedians all under one venue. Attendees will be allowed to dine and see for themselves how special an artist’s mind is and be able to purchase their artwork if they’d like.

Featuring visual Artist Georgia Peaches, Roshni Wijayasinha

Comedians Dylan Gott, Keith Pedro

R&B Singer Michelle Nyce

Chief Nicholas Stennett

For tickets and more info visit www.artonatuesday.ca
 

Additional Details

Event Price - $50.00

Your Email Address - eyeme.canada@gmail.com

Venue Address - 50 Weybright court unit 25

Date And Time
2021-09-14 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-09-14 @ 12:00 AM

Location
50 Weybright court unit 25, 50 weybright court unit 25

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Art

