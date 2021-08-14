Art On A Tuesday

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
This event is to showcase the artistic minds of painters, musicians, and comedians all under one venue. Attendees will be.
This event is to showcase the artistic minds of painters, musicians, and comedians all under one venue. Attendees will be allowed to dine and see for themselves how special an artist’s mind is and be able to purchase their artwork if they’d like.
Featuring visual Artist Georgia Peaches, Roshni Wijayasinha
Comedians Dylan Gott, Keith Pedro
R&B Singer Michelle Nyce
Chief Nicholas Stennett
For tickets and more info visit www.artonatuesday.ca
Event Price - $50.00
Your Email Address - eyeme.canada@gmail.com
Venue Address - 50 Weybright court unit 25