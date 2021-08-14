Art On A Tuesday

This event is to showcase the artistic minds of painters, musicians, and comedians all under one venue. Attendees will be allowed to dine and see for themselves how special an artist’s mind is and be able to purchase their artwork if they’d like.

Featuring visual Artist Georgia Peaches, Roshni Wijayasinha

Comedians Dylan Gott, Keith Pedro

R&B Singer Michelle Nyce

Chief Nicholas Stennett

For tickets and more info visit www.artonatuesday.ca

