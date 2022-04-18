Artscape Daniels Launchpad Open House

Artscape Daniels Launchpad is hosting an Open House and you’re invited!

We’re calling all Fashion and Textile Designers, Photographers, Jewellery Makers, Recording Artists, anyone exploring a creative career…or anyone looking for a fun night out among creatives!

Join members of the community for refreshments, live music and networking opportunities! Take part in our studio and facility tours, and meet our staff who are dedicated to help you start, or enhance your creative career.

Tours include:

Photography Studio: Check out the incredible work of Othello Grey and immerse yourself in his work, displayed throughout the studio.

Recording Studio: Join the RBC Launchpad Music Entrepreneurship Program participants in their jam session and witness the wonderful sound quality of our full suite recording studio.

Textiles & Fashion Studio: Check out the Indigo Dip-Dyeing process live and join in on the fun by binding and dipping your own textile (fabric samples provided)

Machine Knitting: An assortment of fun, textural knitted samples, swatch books and yarns will be on display for participants to touch and feel.

Digital Fabrication:

3d Printer: Our tech team will demonstrate the uses of the 3D printer as it produces high quality prototypes in record time

Laser Cutter: We’ll be giving a walkthrough of the machine, its functions and how you can prepare a file to be cut on the machine

VFX Studio: Interact with guests and improv hosts in front of our green screen – which will be set up as a sitcom living room – and check out the magic that goes on behind the scenes (cameras, lights, mics and more).

Don’t miss out! RSVP today to book your spot!