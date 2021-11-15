The Studio for Media Activism & Critical Thought at X University presents

AUGMENTED REALITY: The Trans Expressions Haven Launch Party

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, 12 Alexander St.

December 10 at 8 pm.

Immerse yourself in a cyber-artistic creative queer-designed space

Following on the (high) heels of Transgender Awareness Month, join The Studio for Media Activism and Critical Thought (SMACT) and the (Trans)gender Expressions Haven in Toronto and in Vancouver for AUGMENTED REALITY: a transgender night of cyberspace artistry live and live-streamed!

Taking place on December 10th at 8 pm at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, the Toronto event will feature a screening and walk-through of The Haven’s virtual transgender art exhibition exploring Virtual Intimacies (Curated by Sol), followed by live performance: Yovska (Dragula), Gay Jesus, Silk Burlesque and DJ Slow Masc (Pantayo). This hybrid virtual/live event breaks binaries in many ways, and showcases a virtual performance art venue for transgender, non-binary, Two Spirit, and intersex artists. The (Trans)gender Expression Haven will exhibit, promote, and showcase the creative work of trans+ artists within B.C. and Canada, through the curation of an art game and virtual performance space.

Come for the virtual art gallery, stay for the drag, sound frequencies, burlesque and transcendent DJs!

The Studio for Media Activism & Critical Thought is Canada’s only university-based research centre blurring the boundaries between activism, media creation, and Critical thought, promoting the linking of intersectional feminism, anti-racism, and queer empowerment with pedgagogy.

This event is pay what you can (PWYC, suggested $10) and no one turned away for lack of funds.