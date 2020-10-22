NOW MagazineAll EventsAutumnal Full Moon Feasting of the Ghosts

Autumnal Full Moon Feasting of the Ghosts

Taiaiako’n Historical Preservation Society and the High Park Nature Centre invite you to a Full Moon evening gathering. With the advent of Autumn the veil between the spirit and the material world grows thin, Joce Two-Crows Tremblay (Great Lakes Mohawk Metis), Donna Powless (Cayuga, Six Nations) and Catherine Tammaro Taǫmęˀšreˀ (Faithkeeper, Wyandot of Anderdon) animate Stories of Ghost Corn with shadow puppetry and feast the spirits. Nov 1 at 6:30 pm. Free. RSVP

https://highparknaturecentre.com/special-events

Thank you to Toronto Western Beaches Fund for resourcing this walk.

Platform: Zoom (you will receive the zoom link on November 1).

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-01 @ 06:30 PM to
2020-11-01 @ 07:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Community Events
 

Registration End Date

2020-11-01

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

