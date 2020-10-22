Autumnal Full Moon Feasting of the Ghosts

Taiaiako’n Historical Preservation Society and the High Park Nature Centre invite you to a Full Moon evening gathering. With the advent of Autumn the veil between the spirit and the material world grows thin, Joce Two-Crows Tremblay (Great Lakes Mohawk Metis), Donna Powless (Cayuga, Six Nations) and Catherine Tammaro Taǫmęˀšreˀ (Faithkeeper, Wyandot of Anderdon) animate Stories of Ghost Corn with shadow puppetry and feast the spirits. Nov 1 at 6:30 pm. Free. RSVP
https://highparknaturecentre.com/special-events
Thank you to Toronto Western Beaches Fund for resourcing this walk.
Platform: Zoom (you will receive the zoom link on November 1).
Location - Virtual Event
