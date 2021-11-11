b2b2b Kiki! w/ Phillippe, Diego Armand & The Robotic Kid

- News
Night of high quality dance music with local DJs Phillippe [Tapette, Fit, Yohomo], Diego Armand [New Ho Queen, Jelly] and The Robotic Kid [Balls Deep Disco] go b2b2b playing disco, acid, nineties hip-hop/r&b and probably lots of joyous piano house stuff.
The impossibly studly King Atlas (aka James) is on go-go patrol, helping keep the party poppin on into the wee hours.
Eric Kostiuk Williams made the artwork. 9 pm. $10 at the door. 19+
Location Address - 457 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C5
Event Price - $10
Location ID - 565956