Nov 10, 2021

b2b2b Kiki! w/ Phillippe, Diego Armand & The Robotic Kid

Night of high quality dance music with local DJs Phillippe [Tapette, Fit, Yohomo], Diego Armand [New Ho Queen, Jelly] and The Robotic Kid [Balls Deep Disco] go b2b2b playing disco, acid, nineties hip-hop/r&b and probably lots of joyous piano house stuff.

The impossibly studly King Atlas (aka James) is on go-go patrol, helping keep the party poppin on into the wee hours.

Eric Kostiuk Williams made the artwork. 9 pm. $10 at the door. 19+

Additional Details

Location Address - 457 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C5

Event Price - $10

Location ID - 565956

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 12th, 2021 @ 09:00 PM
to 02:00 AM

Location
Black Eagle

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Music

