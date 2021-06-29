Balls Deep Patio

- News
Weekend evening DJ series with the Balls Deep Disco jockeys (Kris Steeves and The Robotic Kid) playing funky sunset tunes on the patio. Every Sat evg from 5-9 pm. Jul 3 to Labour Day Weekend. http://www.blackeagletoronto.com
All events are 19+ only and in a queer space where everyone is welcome.
No cover and no reservations. Service is first come, first served.
Location - Black Eagle