Balls Deep Patio

Weekend evening DJ series with the Balls Deep Disco jockeys (Kris Steeves and The Robotic Kid) playing funky sunset tunes on the patio. Every Sat evg from 5-9 pm. Jul 3 to Labour Day Weekend. http://www.blackeagletoronto.com

All events are 19+ only and in a queer space where everyone is welcome.

No cover and no reservations. Service is first come, first served.