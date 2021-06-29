COVID-19

Balls Deep Patio

Weekend evening DJ series with the Balls Deep Disco jockeys (Kris Steeves and The Robotic Kid) playing funky sunset tunes.

Jun 29, 2021

Weekend evening DJ series with the Balls Deep Disco jockeys (Kris Steeves and The Robotic Kid) playing funky sunset tunes on the patio. Every Sat evg from 5-9 pm. Jul 3 to Labour Day Weekend. http://www.blackeagletoronto.com

All events are 19+ only and in a queer space where everyone is welcome.

No cover and no reservations. Service is first come, first served.

Additional Details

Location - Black Eagle

Date And Time
2021-07-03 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-09-04 @ 09:00 PM

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Music

