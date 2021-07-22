COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

BARCODE SATURDAYS

Barcode Saturdays Toronto’s #1 Celebrity Party!!! We're BACK!! July 24, 2021, Doors 10:30 pm. #BARCODESBACK!! Musically Entertained by: DJ GRIFF & Javarstar.

Jul 22, 2021

BARCODE SATURDAYS

8 8 people viewed this event.

Barcode Saturdays Toronto’s #1 Celebrity Party!!!

We’re BACK!! July 24, 2021, Doors 10:30 pm. #BARCODESBACK!!

Musically Entertained by: DJ GRIFF & Javarstar (Opening Set)

Hosted by: MC CRAZY CHRIS

Playing the Best in HIPHOP-REGGAE-RNB-SOCA-TRAP

Barcode Saturdays
inside
NEST
423 College Street
Downtown, Toronto

BOTTLE SERVICE EXTREMELY RECOMMENDED! VIP Booths Starting at $350 All In

LIMITED CAPACITY (Due to Covid Restrictions). For Guestlist or to book your VIP Booth, text 416.735.7827

Additional Details

Location - Nest/The Den

Date And Time
2021-07-24 @ 10:30 PM to
2021-07-25 @ 03:00 AM

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Music

Location Page

Nest/The Den

Share With Friends