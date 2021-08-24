COVID-19

BARCODE SATURDAYS DOWNTOWN TORONTO’S #1 PARTY

Barcode Saturdays Toronto’s #1 Urban Party!!! Join Us this Saturday Night Aug 28th 2021 BOTTLE SERVICE EXTREMELY RECOMMENDED!! VIP Booths Starting at.

Aug 23, 2021

Join Us this Saturday Night Aug 28th 2021

BOTTLE SERVICE EXTREMELY RECOMMENDED!! VIP Booths Starting at $350 All In

Musically Entertained by: DJ GRIFF & Javarstar (Opening Set)

Hosted by: MC CRAZY CHRIS

Playing the Best in HIPHOP-REGGAE-RNB-SOCA-TRAP

Barcode Saturdays
inside
NEST
423 College Street
Downtown, Toronto

LIMITED CAPACITY!!! (Due to Covid Restrictions)

For Guestlist or To Book your VIP Booth Text 416.735.7827 

Additional Details

Event Price - $15-$20

Date And Time
2021-08-28 @ 10:00 PM to
2021-08-29 @ 03:00 AM

Location
423 College Street, NEST

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

