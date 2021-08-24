BARCODE SATURDAYS DOWNTOWN TORONTO’S #1 PARTY

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Barcode Saturdays Toronto’s #1 Urban Party!!! Join Us this Saturday Night Aug 28th 2021 BOTTLE SERVICE EXTREMELY RECOMMENDED!! VIP Booths Starting at.
Barcode Saturdays Toronto’s #1 Urban Party!!!
Join Us this Saturday Night Aug 28th 2021
BOTTLE SERVICE EXTREMELY RECOMMENDED!! VIP Booths Starting at $350 All In
Musically Entertained by: DJ GRIFF & Javarstar (Opening Set)
Hosted by: MC CRAZY CHRIS
Playing the Best in HIPHOP-REGGAE-RNB-SOCA-TRAP
Barcode Saturdays
inside
NEST
423 College Street
Downtown, Toronto
LIMITED CAPACITY!!! (Due to Covid Restrictions)
For Guestlist or To Book your VIP Booth Text 416.735.7827
Event Price - $15-$20
Your Email Address - mrdjgriff@hotmail.com
Venue Address - 423 College Street