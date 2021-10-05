Readers' Choice 2021

Barcode Saturdays

DJ Griff and Javarstar playing hip-hop, reggae, R&B, soca and trap. Oct 9. Doors 10 pm. $15-$20. Nest, 423 College..

Oct 5, 2021

12 12 people viewed this event.

LIMITED CAPACITY (Due to Covid Restrictions)

PROOF OF FULL VACCINATION REQUIRED

For Guestlist or To Book your VIP Booth Text 416.735.7827

Additional Details

Location Address - 423 College, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $15-$20

Location ID - 564180

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 9th, 2021 @ 10:00 PM
to

Location
Nest/The Den

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Music
 
 

Event Tags

