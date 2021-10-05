Barcode Saturdays

- News
DJ Griff and Javarstar playing hip-hop, reggae, R&B, soca and trap. Oct 9. Doors 10 pm. $15-$20. Nest, 423 College.
LIMITED CAPACITY (Due to Covid Restrictions)
PROOF OF FULL VACCINATION REQUIRED
For Guestlist or To Book your VIP Booth Text 416.735.7827
Location Address - 423 College, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $15-$20
Location ID - 564180