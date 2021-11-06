New restaurants

Nov 6, 2021

Be Kind Rewind: 80s & 90s Video Dance Party

15 15 people viewed this event.

Before social media, smartphones and mumble rap, there was nothing cooler than the music video. Well, maybe except for a music video dance party. Remember those? Well it’s 2021 and they’re back.

Dressing up is highly encouraged. Early bird tickets are just $10, so get yours now before they’re gone.

PS: We take requests (via text message). It is 2021 after all.

19+
Get $10 Early Bird tickets here: https://bit.ly/3q49RbV
Proof of full vaccination is required to attend this event.

Additional Details

Location Address - 54 The Esplanade, Toronto, ON

Event Price - $10

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 19th, 2021 @ 10:00 PM
Sat, Nov 20th, 2021 to

Location
Bar Cathedral

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Music

