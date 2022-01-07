- News
BE KIND REWIND: 80s & 90s VIDEO DANCE PARTY
Before social media, smartphones and mumble rap, there was nothing cooler than the music video. Well, maybe except for a music video dance party! Remember those? Well it’s 2022 and they’re back! But instead of hosting it in a public school gymnasium, we’re throwing the party at one of Toronto’s newest bars, Bar Cathedral.
Join us on Friday, April 1 to celebrate 2 decades of great music. Dressing up is highly encouraged. Early bird tickets are just $10, so get yours now before they’re gone!
PS: We take requests (via text message). It is 2022 after all. See you there!
Friday, April 1, 2022
Bar Cathedral – 54 The Esplanade, Toronto, ON
Doors: 10pm
19+
Get $10 tickets here: https://bit.ly/3q49RbV
Proof of full vaccination is required to attend this event.
