BEATLES VS STONES is back – and on MIXCLOUD for the 1st time EVER!

And we’re celebrating ONE YEAR since we danced together to nothing but the sweet sounds of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones at the now gone but forever legendary Toronto nightclub scene staple, Stones Place!

So, what’ll it be; Gimme Shelter or Here Comes The Sun?

BEATLES VS STONES

with DJ Blush

9PM EDT – 12AM

MIXCLOUD.COM/DJBLUSHTO