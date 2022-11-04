Before Law: Launch Party with Performance by Oliver Husain

Mercer Union is thrilled to host the launch of Before Law, an ambitious web-based project by artists Sharlene Bamboat and Alexis Kyle Mitchell (Bamboat | Mitchell) featuring the work of more than a dozen contemporary artists, writers, poets, and thinkers.

For one night only, we’ll be transforming Mercer Union in celebration of the bugs and beasts, kicking things off with a live multimedia performance about undesirable birds by Toronto-based artist Oliver Husain and a company of collaborators.

The audience is encouraged to wear fashions with excessive use of feathers and plumage.

7 PM — Performance by Oliver Husain

Live at Mercer Union AND livestreaming via Before Law

Oliver Husain’s Spypoint Borblery is a livestream performance—in front of an IRL audience—about undesirable birds.

Performance by Oliver Husain, in collaboration with artists Anni Spadafora, Pony, and Richard Fung; music by special guest Marker Starling.

8 PM — Launch Party!

Remarks from Bamboat | Mitchell and a toast to begin our celebrations!

Music, food, and drinks until late.