Before Law: Launch Party with Performance by Oliver Husain

Nov 4, 2022

Mercer Union is thrilled to host the launch of Before Law, an ambitious web-based project by artists Sharlene Bamboat and Alexis Kyle Mitchell (Bamboat | Mitchell) featuring the work of more than a dozen contemporary artists, writers, poets, and thinkers.

For one night only, we’ll be transforming Mercer Union in celebration of the bugs and beasts, kicking things off with a live multimedia performance about undesirable birds by Toronto-based artist Oliver Husain and a company of collaborators.

The audience is encouraged to wear fashions with excessive use of feathers and plumage.

7 PM — Performance by Oliver Husain
Live at Mercer Union AND livestreaming via Before Law
Oliver Husain’s Spypoint Borblery is a livestream performance—in front of an IRL audience—about undesirable birds.

Performance by Oliver Husain, in collaboration with artists Anni Spadafora, Pony, and Richard Fung; music by special guest Marker Starling.

8 PM — Launch Party!
Remarks from Bamboat | Mitchell and a toast to begin our celebrations!
Music, food, and drinks until late.

Location Address - 1286 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1N9

Sat, Dec 10th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Mercer Union

Party or Social Gathering

Art

