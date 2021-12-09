If you’ve always wanted to try Salsa, this is your chance! This event starts with a one hour intro lesson that will teach you all the basic steps. Dance instructor Gonzalo will teach you all the needed steps to get on the dance floor and dance with a partner.

Once the lesson is done, we fire up the music and get everyone dancing! You can put your new found skills to good use and dance with your new friends. We will switch partners often so you will get a chance to meet everyone.

It’s just $10 to attend, and you can buy your tickets in advance or at the door. All skill levels are welcomed and you do not have to come with a partner.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beginner-salsa-lesson-and-dance-party-tickets-225505833017

Hope to see you there!